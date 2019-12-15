Share:

LOS ANGELES (cm): Sam Mendes ‘’can’t wait’’ to watch the new James Bond movie The 54-year-old director - who helmed 2012’s ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’ in 2015 - has revealed he’s excited to watch the Cary JojiFukunaga-directed ‘No Time to Die’. Sam told CinemaBlend’sReelBlend podcast: ‘’Am I going to be able to enjoy it? Absolutely, yeah yeah. No, totally.

‘’I think doing this movie [‘1917’] - I think if I hadn’t done another movie it would be weird. Not that I wanted to do it, but it would seem very odd that there I was. ‘’But I’d gone so far into another world, you know, and so immersed in it, that to me it just seems like, I can’t wait [for ‘No Time to Die’].

‘’I’ll be there at the premiere. It’s my friends. I’m proud of a lot of them and I cast a lot of them. I look at the trailer - there’s Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw - I cast all of them.’’

In fact, Sam admitted to being a little bit ‘’possessive’’ of the Bond movies.

The acclaimed movie-maker explained: ‘’It’s a little bit like my bunch. So I feel possessive and very supportive of them. So yeah, I’m certainly going to be able to enjoy it.’’

Kardashian West releases family Christmas card

LOS ANGELES(GN) Kim Kardashian West has released her family Christmas card.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star took to her Instagram account on Friday (13.12.19) to share the yearly festive greetings card of her, her husband Kanye West and their four children; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months, in matching grey tracksuits.

She captioned the photograph: ‘’The West Family Christmas Card 2019.’’

The 39-year-old reality TV beauty has taken a different approach this year as she usually sends a Christmas card featuring her extended family - including her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and mother Kris Jenner - rather than the six of them.

Last year, fans were worried they wouldn’t get the annual card as there had been talks about whether the famous family would or wouldn’t be posing for the photo shoot alongside their children following the drama of 2018.

However, Khloe, 35, later teased that there would be one on the way.

When one fan asked if they would be keeping with the festive tradition, Khloe wrote on Twitter: ‘’I believe one will be coming very shortly.’’