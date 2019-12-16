Share:

The Kartarpur corridor is a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The corridor is intended to allow religious devotes from India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar in kartarpur 4.7 kilometers from the Pakistan-India border, without visa.

However, The Kartarpur corridor was first propound in 1999 and early November 2018 it was laid down y prime minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan side. Due to Imran Khan relent efforts and hard work kartarpur corridor gets reopen on Saturday.

Furthermore, it is an awesome decision by both side of prime ministers and governments to make relation more attractive and let Indian Sikhs to visit Pakistan without visa. As I saw on Saturday, where a very popular actor Sunny Deol and a farmer Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu with more thousand people came in Pakistan.

The corridor has been completed for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on 12 November 2018, For this purpose Indian Sikh came in Pakistan which really brings lots happiness and may people understanding others better and give respect or value more .As early, The prime Imran Khan said that Pakistan believed that the raid prosperity of religion and bring bright future of our coming generation lies in peace.

Adding that Pakistan is not only opening the border but also their hearts from the Sikh community. I appreciate our Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening kartarpur corridor and Nagendra Modi for accepting and allowing their people to come in Pakistan, which will give several benefits to both country in future. It is a suggestion for Imran Khan and government of Pakistan to make more such kind of event and efforts which build stronger relationship.

SOHAIL SHOAIB,

Kech.