Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Lahore Arts Council has always been providing people quality and purposeful entertainment, especially for children. Children’s favourite shows Taleem, Putli Tamasha, Ainak Wala Jin, Alla Din Jadu Ka Chiragh are a few to name. These shows were attended by a large number of children and adults on Sundays at Alhamra Cultural Complex at Qaddafi Stadium and Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall. These shows highlighted issues relating to health, education and environment. Children and their parents were invited to attend these free-entry shows on Sundays. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan says the Lahore Arts Council would continue playing its constructive role, he said.