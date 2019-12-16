SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that the government has been making all out sincere efforts for complete eradication of polio from the country.

Talking to the newsmen after inauguration of three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign here in Sialkot, the provincial minister said that it is the national obligation of every one to play due role in polio eradication.

The minister administered anti-polio vaccine to some local nomad children during a ceremony.

On the occasion, CEO Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Asghar informed that this time the circle of the anti-polio vaccination has been expanded to the brick-kilns.

He said that as many as 1,176 nomad children (under age of five years) and 8674 children of the labourers at the local brick-kilns and agriculture labourers would also be administered anti-polio vaccine doses in Sialkot district.

Dr Asghar informed that as many as 655,279 children (under the age of five years) would be given anti-polio vaccine in the district during the three-day campaign.

He said that the Sialkot district administration has formed as many as 1,120 mobile teams and 132 fixed teams which will visit door-to-door for the campaign in Sialkot district’s all four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.