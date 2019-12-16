Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said it has been five years since the unforgettable Army Public School (APS) tragedy took place on Dec 16, 2014, when more than 140 people were martyred by militants, including 122 schoolchildren. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he paid tribute to the martyrs of APS. He said that it was high time we stand up as a nation to ensure safety of our children. He added that a clear message to the enemies of peace could be delivered through unity and peace among all stakeholders. The provincial minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all available resources were being utilized to ensure human rights, especially protection of children throughout the country. The minister said that it was a collective responsibility to protect children and the Punjab government had taken many initiatives to eliminate child labour across the province. It was also working on more effective legislation regarding rights of women, especially girls, he added.