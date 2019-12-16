Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani today (Monday) in the alleged illegal appointment.

According to sources, the NAB team has summoned the former prime minister to record his statement in the alleged illegal appointment of former Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation Yousuf Baig Mirza.

The NAB Rawqlpindi is also investigating former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Yousuf Baig Mirza in the case of corruption and misuse of authority.

Earlier, the Bureau had written two letters to Information Ministry directing it to provide details about the appointment of Yousuf Baig Mirza as Managing Director thrice, illegal appointments and misappropriation of Rs2397 million during his tenures. The Bureau had also recorded his statement in this case.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javeed Iqbal in a statement said that the NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hand and logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases is the top most priority of the NAB. The Bureau is absolutely determined to nab corrupt elements by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

He said that NAB has devised its three-pronged Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement which is yielding excellent dividends.

He said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants.

He said that in 26 months, the NAB has recovered Rs153 billion which is a record achievement.

NAB has perfected its procedures and reinvigorated with new zeal and effort after through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organization including Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.