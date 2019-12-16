Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 58th Parents’ Day Ceremony was held at Cadet College Petaro. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy, while addressing the gathering, Naval Chief extended felicitations to the prize winners and appreciated their performance in academics & various co-curricular activities.

He advised them that by having unwavering faith in Allah, working hard and continuing their pursuit of knowledge; they can transform into the youth worthy of Quaid’s and Iqbal’s dreams.

He also urged them to be ethically and morally upright, be sincere not only to their elders but also to the motherland and always endeavor to keep the flag of Pakistan high. The Naval Chief also appreciated the services of Cadet College Petaro for provision of quality education and character building of the cadets in a learning conducive environment.

Earlier in his welcome address, Principal Cadet College Petaro Commodore Mehboob Elahi Malik presented the Annual Report of the College and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities. He also mentioned the development works completed during last year and progress on undergoing projects at the college.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the prizes to the award-winners. Jinnah House was declared as the Champion House, Cadet Aftab Ahmed won the Badge of Honour, Cadet Bilal Sarwar was awarded the Stick of Honour and Cadet Muhammad Rabeet won the Best Academic certificate. In addition, awards were also given to the best performing faculty members of the Cadet College.

During the ceremony, an impressive show including March Past and PT, Gymnastic, Karate and Horse Riding was put up by the cadets. An Exhibition of Club Activities was also arranged, wherein cadets rigged stalls displaying their skills and abilities. The Chief Guest visited the exhibition and appreciated efforts & talent of the cadets.

The ceremony was attended by Commander Karachi, Flag Officers, senior officials of government of Sindh, naval and military officers, College’s alumni and large number of parents of cadets and other guests, said the press release.