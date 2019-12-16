Share:

LAHORE - Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Chairman Dr Haseeb Salman has said that no strike call was given by the Alliance and doctors are performing duties at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in routine. Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said there was no truth in reports that doctors observed a strike at the OPD and indoor departments at the PIC following an incident there. However, he said that a token protest was organized to raise the issue of security of doctors and other staff of the Hospital. He urged the high-ups to take action against the miscreants, who attacked the hospital and staff.