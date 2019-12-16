Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Sunday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the prevailing political situation in the country and party matters. Baryaar apprised Ch Parvez Elahi of party’s reorganization.

Elahi said that every worker of the party was an asset and record development projects were completed in his tenure as chief minister of Punjab.

Baryaar said that people remember development works of Parvez’s government even today and appreciate his positive role as an ally for pulling the country out of economic and political problems.