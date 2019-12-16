Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that he will not allow the militant mindset to take over the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In his message on the fifth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) massacre, PM Imran pledged that the militants will not be allowed to hold the nation hostage to its “bigoted vision”.

The premier said the blood of the innocent united the entire nation against all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence and hatred. The PM also lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces, police and law enforcing agencies in the fight against terrorism.

While, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the APS carnage will never be forgotten.

General Bajwa’s remark were shared by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

"Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts,” the army chief said as he offered a "salute to the martyrs and their families".

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Swv1ocF3gO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019

"We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

President Arif Alvi in his message said "the nation cannot forget the massacre of little angels and teachers of APS."

The president's office tweeted: "Hard to commemorate this day without tears in one's eyes."

President Alvi reiterated the country's "pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manisfestations".

On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and martyred around 150 people, including more than 130 young students.

The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism in the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try "hardcore" terrorists.