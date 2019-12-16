Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia reaffirms Pakistan’s ties with the country and is also a step in the right direction which will help Saudi Arabia play a positive part in the growth, progress, and influence of the Muslim world. Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Summit, which the Saudis consider as a parallel forum to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is a cause of concern for Saudi Arabia . It is important to establish an alternative platform that is empty of politics and can become a strong Islamic bloc in international politics.

Pakistan’s assurance to Saudi Arabia will play an important role in establishing the credibility of the Summit. Pakistan has been working relentlessly in the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) to bridge the gaps in the Islamic World, overcome the cleavages in order to fight the growing Islamophobia in the world. Issues that are plaguing the Islamic World itself need to be overcome in order to engage in global politics and garner influence over it. Muslims across the globe are suffering at the hands of the narrative built in the West for them. We have witnessed that in the form of growing Islamophobic attacks across the West; it is an issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible because this has brought terrorism right to our home, as well as making life difficult for minorities living in the West.

At the same time, Pakistan’s own relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be strengthened in order to stabilise the region of South Asia. Bilateral ties will help in easing out the tensions due to the aggressive role that India is playing in the region - especially with the human rights crisis in Kashmir along with the citizenship bill that has been recently passed in the lower house in the country. With the influence of Saudi Arabia , Pakistan along with Afghanistan and China can work collectively to restore peace in the region, help ends the war in Afghanistan, and work towards the development of all the countries involved. Saudi engagement in the Muslim world along with Pakistan playing a role as a mediator can lead to greater peace and stability across the region.