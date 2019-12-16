Share:

ISLAMABAD-Local police and other law-enforcing agencies on Sunday conducted search operation in the hostels of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

According to the police, the search operation in the university started in the morning and continued for hours. Six reserves including Counter-Terrorism Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad assisted the police as SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, DSP Sabzi Mandi Muhammad Baqir, AC Saddar Gauhar Wazeer, Magistrate Ali Javed and security officer of Islamic University remained present at the spot. Around 30 guards also helped the university administration in the search operation, according to the police sources. They said all hostels were checked and the locked rooms were also checked to find out any arms or literature on extremism. The students’ strength in hostel at the time of search operation was around 300/350. Whereas, it should have been 6,000 according to the original strength, said the police sources. Among the 300/350 students, some foreign students were separated and taken care of. Their rooms were not searched by the police, according to the police sources. The police sources said that no violation of law was observed during the search operation.

Meanwhile, Khanna police have arrested two alleged murderers. The accused Toseeq Haider and Muhammad Tayyab had allegedly killed Aftab Jameel, 26, in the area of New Shakaryal and fled away from the scene.

Separately, Bhara Kahu police have arrested a rapist who had sodomised a child some days back. The police had lodged a case in this regard on the complaint of Muhammad Sadiq, father of the child. The police arrested Muhammad Siraj while efforts are underway to arrest his two accomplices.

Furthermore, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police have busted an inter-provincial gang of car/motorcycle-lifters and recovered 14 cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The police apprehended six members of the gang who have been identified as Ameer Abdullah son of Atta Muhammad, Aamir Hayat son of Abdullah, Hafiz Abdul Rauf son of Bashir Ahmad, Muhammad Bilal alias Bilala son of Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza alias Murti son of Ali Sher, Amanat Hayat alias Amanti son of Hayat Muhammad.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to have taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Police teams have also recovered 14 vehicles and 10 motorcycles from their possession.