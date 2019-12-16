Share:

Attock-Polio eradication is a delicate time race between parents, health workers and deadly Polio virus. We have to collectively ensure that we reach all children below five years of age with multiple doses of anti-polio vaccine before this reaches unprotected children. Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Anwar Khan said this after inaugurating anti-polio campaign at DHQ Hospital Attock. On the occasion, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , Medical Superintendant Dr Khalid Mahmood , CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz amd other officers were also present. Col Anwar said that in Attock district, 292,000 children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops for which 953 teams have been constituted. These teams will go door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children below five years of age. He said this facility will be available at all entrance and exit points of the district, at bus stands, railway stations and all health centres and government-run hospitals.