An app is going to be launched on November 19 to assist the people, especially tourists to trace pubic toilets in the Khyber Paktunkuwa province. The announcement came from Imranullah Mohmand, assistant coordinator of water and sanitation services (W&SC) of local government department. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Kamran Bangash appreciated the initiative by saying that I will surely help all of the people of KP and most importantly tourists who face troubles to find public toilets.

Mr Mohmand said the facility is available in Australia and India and now KP would also avail the facility. The app consists of some necessary informations about toilets, including their distance, male, female, children and disabled person. I request the government to bring such initiatives in other provinces of the country as well.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.