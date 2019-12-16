Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, who is heading the cabinet committee on law & and order, will submit his report on the PIC incident to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday (today). According to sources, the report mentions administration’s negligence and police’s failure to pre-empt the incident. It also contains recommendation to prevent such incidents in future. Sources also said that a separate inquiry into the police’s dismal performance is likely to be initiated in the light of these recommendations.