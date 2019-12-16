Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader and the leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the minister and advisor of information whose duty it is to give people true information are spreading disinformation.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, flanked by PTI MNA Jay Prikash, MPA Ali Aziz G G, Karim Bux Gabol and others on Sunday, Haleem said that for some days the press conferences of the information minister and advisor of Sindh were based on lies. Wahab himself is involved in corruption in horticulture, he claimed. Haleem said that the Sindh government had appointed advisers, illegally. He said we would go to the apex court against these appointments. He said these people occupying important offices illegally dream to become leaders of Sindh.

He asked why the police are seen intimidated in Sindh province. He asked why police officers in Sindh are afraid. He said the case of Bisma was clueless. He said when the Thailay Wala revealed the truth about Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, the concerned SSP was removed. He said Asghar Mahesar was removed over allegation that he gave statement on behest of Imran Gujjar. He said a good PSP, retired from army, was also sent on forced transfer. He said the Sindh government did not need good and honest police officers.

Haleem Adil said that the crime of SSP Dr Rizwan was that he was the member of JIT against Rao Anwar. He said now Shikarpur district was left in lawlessness. “This is the same district from where a singer was kidnapped. There is a law of jungle and Karo-kari cases are on the rise,” Haleem added. He said SSP Rizwan had told the truth that local PPP leaders were not happy when he took action against dacoits and bandits. This was why he was transferred. He said Dr Rizwan had also investigated Naqeebullah Mehsud case.

The PTI leader said that the patrons of dacoits and criminals would also be arrested soon. He said now Sindh government was so afraid that it had banned police officers from issuing media statements. He said Saeed Ghani said that Punjab had demanded services of Dr Rizwan, while the fact was that the Sindh government had returned his services back to the federal government. He said we urged the federal government to demand back the services of secretary services Naveed Sheikh, who was showing a slavish mentality. He said Naveed Sheikh should have to work as per law and rules. He said Khadim Rind was also removed because he was writing letters. He said Khalid Mustafa Korai was also removed after using him for political purposes.

Haleem Adil demanded that the briefing of Public Safety Commission should be held in public. He said the Sindh rulers were afraid of brave police officers like A D Khawaja and they need corrupt officers like Ghulam Haider Jamali.

Haleem Adil said Sindh was given AIDS, hunger and diseases but no minister was removed. He said many children died in Tharparkar and there was even no dog-bite vaccine in hospitals. He said he would continue to raise voice for the rights of Sindh. He said about 500 corrupt officers of Sindh government were on bail. He praised IGP Kaleem Imam for taking a brave stand.

However, MNA Jay Prikash said that SSP Umerkot Aijaz Shaikh was a corrupt officer and involved in harassment of activists of PTI and GDA. He said many drug dens were running in Umerkot under his nose. He demanded that such corrupt officers should be removed, but the PPP government was not removing them.