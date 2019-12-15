Share:

ISLAMABAD - High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar said Pakistan’s liberal investment policy provided conducive environment for the Canadian firms to invest and make profit. Addressing an annual general meeting of Chamber of Trade (CPACT), the high commissioner said Pakistan considered Canada as very important partner because of the size of its economy and membership of important fora like G-7, G-20, WTO and the Commonwealth. “Pakistan is keen to engage in a full spectrum partnership including in trade and investment sectors,” a press release received here Sunday quoted Tarar as saying. The high commissioner hoped that with the efforts of CPACT, the Canadian firms would avail the opportunity to invest in Pakistan and make profit like others from different countries. “The political leadership of Pakistan is focused on strengthening governance; accountability and transparency; and is striving hard to achieve poverty alleviation. As part of the National Action Plan, the Government has clamped down on money laundering and illegal money transfers”, he added. Tarar said Pakistan, being located on the crossroads of landlocked regions and strategic sea lanes of communication, offered attractive business opportunities and met the priority areas for Canada’s expertise like industrial machinery, ICT, infrastructure, mining, clean technologies, agriculture and high education sectors. He also briefed the CPACT about the tourism potential in the country and said the Government was, inter-alia, striving to develop tourism industry in the country, a great potential which had not been fully explored so far. Religious tourism was being given great attention, he added.