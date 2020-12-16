Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Social Welfare department in a stunning revelation through its eye-opening report drafted on human rights violations of six months disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 140 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across South Punjab region.

A total of 140 children were abducted during March to August of 2020 from different under-developed districts of the region, said Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Shoeb Raza while referring the report during his brief address in a seminar titled as Human Rights Violations at Sanat Zar here.

He further said the the violations were reported as to be increasing tremendously with each passing day, were ringtone alarm bells for people of concerned helms of affairs.

Shifting concern over on-going human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he lashed out at Indian government as it had unleashed brutal torture against the innocent inhabitants of the valley through its army up to every possible extent, with denouncing UNO for getting least concerned of such a massive scale happening of human rights violations. It’s just a shameful negligence what the speaker sounded.

Violations against children increasing at an alarming rate says Shoeb Raza

He pledged to have protected “identity and respect “ of everybody irrespective of his or her religion, caste or creed, with confronting to every discrimination appeared in the society by every possible measures and resources.

“Let us assured to preserve constitutional rights of every faction of the society, particularly eunuchs and field-women who are out to burn midnight oil to earn bread and butter for them and their dependent families.”

Manager Crisis Centre Hina Gondal, Manager Sanat Zar Abida Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.

One held for cheating Ehsas cash relief beneficiaries

Local police nabbed a retailer, while devices of two others were blocked following reports of embezzlement in disbursement of amount to deserving women registered through Ehsas Kafalat Program. According to details, Assistant Director Ehsas Kifalat Center Hassan Abbas caught a retailer at Qasba Gujrat for deducting Rs 1000 from women who were assembled there to receive Rs 12000 through the program. The accused was handed over to the Mahmood Kot police.

In another case, two retailers namely Saddam Sunara and Saleem Chunar working at the aforesaid location, were halted to proceed with further cash disbursement over complaints of similar nature of embezzlement.

They were punished by blocking their devices to hold disbursement of the money among women.