ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has expedited its campaign against profiteering as different teams visited several areas of the city to ensure that essential commodities are available in the city at fixed price.

The officials said that AC (Shalimar) carried out price-checking of essential commodities and implementation of SOPs in Shalimar subdivision where five persons were arrested on violation of the SOPs.

The officials also fined those who were selling commodities at exorbitant prices and for non-compliance to the SOPs. Similarly, AC (Potohar) inspected shops in the area of Shams Colony to assess the availability of essential commodities and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs. The officials said that the violators were fined on the spot.

Furthermore, teams of Islamabad District Administration conducted raids in various areas of the capital city to ensure closure of schools as per the government instructions.

A school in Sector E-16; Apple School Capital Campus was sealed for not following the SOPs and operating despite full swing of second wave of COVID-19, according to the officials. The administration has requested the citizens to stay home and keep children safe.