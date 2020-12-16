Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Seven people died and 14 others were injured after a passenger jeep they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Karlan village, an area of Bagnotar police station Galyat on Tuesday. According to locals, a jeep (No U-3739) carrying 30 passengers of Jhanian Kohalian village was heading towards Abbottabad. While taking a sharp and steep turn, the vehicle went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep ravine. As a result, seven people including children and women died on the spot and 14 sustained injuries. Rescue 1122, Bagnotar police and locals recovered the bodies and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad. Five of the injured were said to be in critical condition.