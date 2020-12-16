Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed yesterday that the Covid-19 infection positivity ratio in the country was around 7.12 percent, with the highest ratio was recorded in Hyderabad at 22.45 percent.

Hyderabad is followed by Karachi where the positivity ratio was 19.89 percent on Tuesday morning followed by Peshawar at 19.04 percent.

Earlier this month, the country’s Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at around 9.71 percent, the highest in months. According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was recorded at 9.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 0.5 percent, Islamabad 4.3 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) 7.2 percent, and Punjab at 3.8 percent.

As far as the major urban centres are concerned, Lahore’s positivity ratio was recorded at 4.16 percent, Rawalpindi’s at 7.71 percent, Multan’s at 4.08 percent, Abbottabad’s at 13.33 percent and Quetta’s at 5.06 percent.

According to the NCOC, during the last 24 hours, most death occurred in Punjab. Out of 73 deaths during the last 24 hours, 40 died on ventilators. As many as 2459 people tested Covid-19 positive on December 14. Total active Covid-19 cases in the country were 48,008 as of 15 December. So far, a total of 443,246 cases have been detected in the country (AJK 7750, Balochistan 17771, GB 4793, ICT 35045, KP 52787, Punjab 128138, Sindh 196962) while the death toll stands at 8905. Sindh has so far reported 3164 deaths, Punjab 3422, KP 1477, ICT 377, Balochistan 175, GB 99, and AJK 191.

According to the NCOC, the current fatality rate is 2 percent against 2.23 percent globally. The deceased include 70 percent male while on the other hand, out of the deceased, 77.5 percent were over the age of 50 years. As many as 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized, said the NCOC. Sindh reported the highest daily death toll since end-June with 58 more fatalities on Tuesday morning. The latest fatalities took the provincial death toll to 3,222.