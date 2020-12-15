Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan cricket team opening batsman Abid Ali has recalled his debut Test century against Sri Lanka on the same day in 2019, terming it ‘one of remarkable days’ of his cricketing career.

Sharing his feelings with The Nation on Tuesday (December 15), the day when the opening batsman made a debut Test century against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in 2019 and becoming the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and One-Day International debuts, Abid said: “I am humble and grateful to Allah Almighty for this great feat, which I achieved with blessings of Almighty, my hard work and prayers of my parents and followers.

The opening batsman had scored his ODI debut ton against Australia at Dubai in March while during his debut Test ton against Sri Lanka, he remained unbeaten on 109 runs while Azam was 102 not out as Pakistan reached 252/2 when the stumps were drawn and the match ended in a drab draw.

“My family was watching me batting against Sri Lanka during my debut Test and they were very delighted with my debut century and same were the feelings of the entire nation. I am grateful to all of them for their prayers and best wishes for me, which helped me achieve this unique feat of scoring hundreds on my Test and ODI debuts,” he added.

Abid also recalled the days, when a good number of cricket fans and lovers used to watch their national players and heroes at their home grounds. “We used to have great feelings and sentiments while playing in front of highly-charged crowd. But now due to Covid-19, we as well as the cricketers of other cricket playing nations are deprived of such a lively crowd at the stadiums but we are hopeful that good days will return, and we will be playing in front of cheering and charged crowd once again.”

About his preparation against New Zealand, the opening batsman said: “I have been preparing hard in the nets and I am keen to perform well against New Zealand. If given a chance, I am very positive of playing some remarkable knocks against the hosts and help my side register crucial victories.”