BAHAWALPUR - Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the performance of Bahawalpur police on successful action against proclaimed offenders. He gave away cash prizes and certificates to police officials including Inspector Irfan Akbar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali, Sub-Inspector Safdar Iqbal and ASI Muhammad Rafiq. Speaking on the occasion, Additional IGP said that steps were being taken to encourage field officers and incentives were given to boost their morale.