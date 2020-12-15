Share:

Islamabad-Boxer Amir Khan has been criticized for flaunting his wealth after bragging on social media that he had just bought a luxurious family holiday home in Dubai.

The 34 year old former world champion from Bolton, Greater Manchester, shared photographs of him standing outside and a walk-through video of the mansion. Khan bought the property - which has a stone staircase, marble floors and a stunning lounge-diner - with the help of friend Maaz Jethwa who founded UAE firm New Door.

His wife Faryal Makhdoom, 29, with whom he is currently holidaying along with two of their three children, Lamaisah, six, and Alayna, two - posted love heart emojis. It is at least the third time he has shown off his wealth during the coronavirus pandemic, having previously flaunted £350,000 cars and £100,000 watches online. Khan said: ‘Just bought my family a holiday home in Dubai’ and ‘thanks to Maaz Jethwa for finding me my perfect place.’ Miss Makhdoom also thanked New Door.

But Khan’s Instagram and Facebook followers blasted him for showing off during the Covid-19 crisis, with data today showing UK unemployment had risen to 4.9 per cent. One follower, Robert France, said: ‘Why do you need to post on here when times are so tough for so many people? Have respect for families that can’t even afford to eat.’