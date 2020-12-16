Share:

SUKKUR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Khairpur on Tuesday extended the physical remand of accused for two days involved in murder case of assistant sub-inspector Bilal Wasaan. The accused Sarfaraz Rajput, his father Zahid Hussain Rajput and Syed Saqlain Shah were produced before the court of ATC judge Inam Ali Malik by the investigation officer (IO) sub-inspector, Zulfiqar Qureshi. The IO sought 14-days physical remand of the accused for further investigation and for arrest of three other unidentified co-accused. The ATC judge, however, extended the remand of accused for two more days.