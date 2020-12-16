Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Balochistan has approved drawing up of the second Balochistan Education Sector Plan (BESP) for five years to improve literacy rate in the province.

The five-year plan would be made in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the five-year education sector plan would also ensure at the end of day sustainable economic development of the province. “In order to increase literacy rate in the province, a digital app would also be introduced which has interesting features and curriculum information so that the students could take interest in their studies and continue their educational careers,” the official informed.

He further said that all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of education sector.

He said that the Balochistan government was not only committed to increasing literacy rate in province but also the quality of education.

“The chief minister has also directed to install pre-fab buildings and toilets on a trial basis in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for shelter less schools,” the official added.

He said that the first five-year education development sector plan of the province was prepared from 2013 to 2018.

He also spoke at length about the ongoing development schemes in the education department, including Balochistan Textbook Board, Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) and Real Time School Monitoring (RTSM), including foreign- funded programmes.