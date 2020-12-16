Share:

KARACHI - The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Tuesday defused a bomb placed on a vehicle of restaurant. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Sheikh told media that the two motorcyclists planted a bomb on the vehicle of foreign restaurant located near Bilawal House and fled from the scene. The Police and Rangers upon receiving the information immediately cordoned off the area and the BDS was called and defused the bomb. SSP Zubair Nazeer said that efforts to apprehend the accused were underway.