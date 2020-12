Share:

LAHORE - A boy was shot dead by opponents over a land dispute near here on Tuesday. The police said Akhtar Ali and Ansr Ali of Chena Utar village gunned down Ahsan Latif, a 12-year-old son of Muhammad Latif, and fled. The police sent the body to Tehsil Headquaters Hospital Kot Radha Kishan for an autopsy and started investigation.