Plato was of the view that” “The state is as people are.”

Thus, our people and the leaders of Pakistan must bear the burden of the mess we are in. For 73 years now, we have failed collectively to discharge our duties in all sectors. Notwithstanding the tall claims to create isles of prosperity, we have not moved much from where we were seventy years back.

We even failed to take the very basic steps to ensure the necessities of life for people. Except for two dams built in the sixties, we did not build dams to meet our water and electricity requirements, control floods, and irrigate agricultural land. The Diamir Bhasha dam was initiated in 2007 but was shelved in the following years. The work on this project even today seems to be moving at a snail’s pace. Resultantly, despite calling Pakistan an agriculture-based economy, we import wheat, sugar, and pulses. We face floods and power shortages that cripple our economy. The incumbent government made dams an important item on their agenda before elections.

However, they seem bogged down with other issues and not paying the attention this matter deserves. They must use all their energy and resources to complete the work on ongoing projects and start building new dams. If they do not, I am afraid we would find ourselves in crises we will not be able to get out of.

