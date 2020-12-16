Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday advised the Opposition to shun negative politics after the failed Minar-e-Pakistan show.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the people had given a strong verdict against the corrupt opposition leaders by not showing up at the Lahore rally.

He said the resignation stunt of the PDM had also been badly exposed as like its public meetings. “The politics of development will eventually prevail and the people will foil every conspiracy against the democratic mandate of the PTI”, he observed.

Buzdar stressed that negative tactics of the Opposition will not be tolerated as it wanted to hamper the welfare of the masses. “The failed PDM show has baffled the Opposition and its tall claims of tendering resignations and long march are also hollow”, he said.

Buzdar advised the Opposition to rest till 2023 as the people had strong confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Also, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PDM was fast moving towards its logical end and the 11-party alliance will fall like the autumn leaves.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SACM stated that the whole nation watched the Opposition’s filth at historic Minar-e-Pakistan adding that legal action was in process for violating corona SOPs.

“The utter disappointment on the faces of the princess and her bondmaids reveal their failure”, she said, adding that the unscrupulous gang tried to endanger the public lives through their obstinacy.

Firdous alleged that the Opposition was sabotaging the efforts for corona control but their designs will be thwarted with the support of the people. Giving updates on the corona situation, she said 57 patients died and 597 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

She said that the total number of patients had reached 12,81,38 whereas 62,483 patients were under treatment in Lahore.