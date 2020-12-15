Share:

ISLAMABAD-Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a wanted member of a street criminal gang including a proclaimed offender and recovered snatched motorbike, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal offices to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmed, ASI Mohsin

along with others. This team nabbed a wanted member of street criminal gang identified as Akash Massaih resident of District Gujarat(PO) and proclaimed offender Ghulam Nabi resident of Golra Islamabad. Police team recovered snatched motorbike, mobile phone, valuables and weapons from their possession, During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity in various areas of Secretariat, Khanna, Margalla and Golra police stations.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.