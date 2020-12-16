Share:

LAHORE - The Civil Society Network Pakistan and representatives of the various communities staged a protest at Liberty Chowk Lahore to condemn the Indian forces extremism and terrorism against the people of Occupied Kashmir. The participants lamented that more than 7 million military troops had converted Occupied Kashmir into jail and they were brutally violating the civil rights of the innocent citizen and raping the daughters of Kashmir. They said the situation was not acceptable and the world community must open their eyes and condemn the brutal acts of Modi’s government. The participants also showed solidarity with the Indian farmers supporting their genuine demands. They condemned Modi’s government’s policies against minorities. Speaking to the media, Civil Society President Abdullah Malik said that Modi was playing with the fire in the region and wanted to ruin the peace of the region. He said Indian agencies and their facilitators were involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and the world community must condemn it.