LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation will always remember the immortal sacrifice of teachers and students of Army Public School Peshawar on December 16.

In his message, the CM said the students wrote the history of a peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood. The martyrs’ great sacrifices resulted in uniting the nation against the spate of terrorism and gave new courage to them.

This resulted in a mortal defeat to the wicked enemy and Pakistan emerged as a citadel of peace, he added. The martyred children and their teachers are the heroes of the nation and Pakistan salute their families.

The blood of martyrs is a debt to our soil, he held. There is no room for terrorism and fanaticism and the PTI government will achieve the target of a tolerant society.

The nation should also remember the commitment for which the innocent children lost their lives, concluded the CM.

CM SEEKS REPORT ABOUT POLICE

ENCOUNTER

Buzdar sought a report from IG Police about alleged police encounter in Liaqatabad area of Lahore and directed to hold an impartial inquiry for his office. All requirements of justice will be fulfilled in the case, he assured.