LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said a comprehensive security

plan was being formulated for the protection of Christian’s worship places on Christmas in the province.

The plan would be made keeping in view security of churches as well as markets,

parks and other public places.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a Christian delegation led by MNA Jamshed Thomas at the Central Police Office here. Talking on the occasion, the IG said that every Sunday in all districts of the province, circle officers

themselves monitored security arrangements of churches, adding that CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates were also being used. MNA Jamshed Thomas appreciated steps and efforts of the Punjab Police for security of Christians.

IGP takes notice of police encounter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged police encounter in Liaqatabad area here. He sought a report from Capital City Police Officer and directed to hold an impartial inquiry in this regard. He said that stern action would be taken against those policemen found involved in this incident.