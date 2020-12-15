Share:

Islamabad-Could it be? Dakota is sparking speculation that she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are engaged.

The How to Be Single star, 31, fueled the chatter when she was photographed while out shopping in West Hollywood recently sporting a large emerald ring on her left ring finger. The couple, who have tried to keep their relationship mostly private, were first linked romantically back in 2018. In the new images published, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith wore grey sweatpants with a black and grey checkered shirt and black shoes.

She covered up in a black, full-length fur coat that came down to her ankles and her dark brown tresses pulled up into a messy bun.

The Texas native wasn’t easily recognizable when she wore stylish dark sunglasses with a black protective mask over her mouth and nose, in adherence to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The couple reportedly started dating in October 2017, but then briefly broke up in June 2019, only to get back together by August of last year.

Martin, 43, and Paltrow divorced in 2016, but have been seemingly the picture of co-parenting bliss since their separation.