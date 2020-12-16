Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the ministry would table all details of the Billion Tree Tsunami project before the court to ensure transparency.

Addressing a press briefing here, SAPM on Climate Change said that the ministry has focused on increasing the number of national parks in the country which have become 40 from 30 in a brief time period. He said that the Clean and Green Pakistan agenda is the top priority of the Prime Minister as he was amongst the top leaders of the world who implemented the policy for conservation of the environment. “PM Imran Khan is concerned about future generations and providing them a safe environment free from climate challenges,” he said. SAPM on Climate Change also said that the electric vehicle policy waws presented before the cabinet and soon it will be launched. He said that the electric vehicle policy was introduced to make the environment pollution-free and clean and indeed it will serve the purpose. Malik Amin Aslam also stated that the government was taking measures to encourage the renewable energy sector as the country was facing various climate changes and to avoid it was necessary to seek alternate methods to cover up the energy deficiency. The SAPM underlined that the masses were well aware of the fact related to the country’s progress. Speaking about the opposition’s public meeting, he said the opposition had failed to get public response.