Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday opposed the government’s decision to hold Senate polls through a show of hands procedure.

“Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said while asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution.

He further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution. “It seems that the cabinet does not have the understanding of these matters,” he lamented.

He further asked his opponents as to why they are in a state of panic if there is no consensus among the PDM over resignations.

Fazlur Rehman further opposed the plan to hold early Senate polls in February 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.