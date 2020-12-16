Share:

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Amjad Ali Javed on charges of corruption.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Tuesday, the case against former MPA was registered on a reference, filed by Toba Tek Sing Deputy Commissioner over his alleged corruption in an illegal housing colony matters.

According to details, the accused established a housing society, Hashmat Garden, on 79-kanal land allocated for the industrial area without getting approval from the relevant authorities. Later, the accused also illegally occupied more than 6 kanals of state land and included it in the housing colony. The accused sold out plots over 43-kanal land of the industrial area, causing huge loss to the national kitty.

An ACE official said that brothers of former MPA and revenue officials were also nominated in the case. He said that the accused would be arrested soon.

School owner booked for assaulting female teacher sexually

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked owner of a private school on charge of assaulting a female teacher sexually. Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the female teacher, resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, filed a complaint contending that she had been working as a teacher in a private school situated at Naqshbandi Town. The school owner, Ali Asghar, had closed the school due to coronavirus lockdown in last week of March 2020 but he called her in school by pretending that school was closed only for children not for teachers. When she reached school, the school owner served her a toxic cold-drink and assaulted her sexually. The accused also made her objectionable video and later blackmailed.

On this complaint, the police have registered a case against school owner Ali Asghar and started investigation.

Two held over aerial firing

Kurr police claimed to have arrested two accused over aerial firing in a wedding ceremony, here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that two guests resorted to aerial firing to celebrate marriage of their relative in Kurr police limits. The police after receiving complaint conducted raid and arrested both accused - Ramzan and Zaman.

The police recovered weapons and locked the accused behind bars.

Three clinics, operation theater sealed

District Health Authority sealed three clinics run by quacks, and illegal operation theater in the city on Tuesday.

A spokesman of Health department said that Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Ataul Munim along with his team checked various clinics in the city .They found that Hafeez clinic, Nadir clinic and Al Madina clinic were running without any qualified doctor, and unapproved instruments were also being used in those clinics.

The team also sealed an illegal operation theater in Ghazali medical complex, whereas warning was issued to Ghulam Mustafa clinic over various violations. Deputy District Health Officer sent the cases to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.