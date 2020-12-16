Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday has said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is concerned about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) more than other crises in the country.

Talking to media, the PML-N leader asked why the ministers of incompetent government are taking tension over PDM's rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Federal government is inaugurating projects initiated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she added.