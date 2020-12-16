Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government was introducing Human Rights Action Plan (HRAP) in the province, the second to Punjab, which would further strengthen protection of human rights in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the HRAP in Peshawar on Tuesday. Secretary Law and Human Rights Masood Ahmed and other concerned officials also attended the ceremony.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said that HRAP had been formulated in collaboration with all stakeholders and responsibilities had been assigned in a systematic manner. He said the human rights policy in the province was being implemented in the letter and spirit.

“The HRAP is a great achievement of the provincial government which will improve the protection of human rights,” he added. Sultan Mohammad said that the PTI government was taking steps to protect human rights in general and women’s rights in particular and legislation was under way in this regard. He said that Child Protection Court was also being set up in consultation with judiciary.

He said the Provincial Human Rights Directorate had set up a database system regarding human rights which had been appreciated globally.