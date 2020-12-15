Share:

LAHORE- Central Punjab were closing their third victory in a row as Hasan Ali scored a quickfire half-century and took eight wickets on the second day of his side’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy eighth round match against Balochistan at the State Bank Stadium on Tuesday. The Central Punjab captain clubbed an unbeaten 50 off 33 balls to lift his team to 369 before he recorded his 10th five-wicket haul, which bundled out Balochistan for a paltry 130, and took three more wickets after enforcing follow-on. Balochistan were tottering at 130-6 in their second innings and needed another 109 runs to make Central Punjab, the title defenders, bat again. At the UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab were struggling at 145-5 in reply of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s daunting 487. Off-spinner Sajid Khan continued to lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s bowling attack as he took three wickets for 45 runs from 13 overs, while the other two batsmen were dismissed by Arshad Iqbal and Khalid Usman. Opener Zain Abbas and Salman Ali Agha, Southern Punjab’s highest run-getter, were the notable run-getters. A fantastic century by Sharjeel Khan gave Sindh a 150-run first innings lead over Northern at the National Stadium. The opener crunched 17 fours and three sixes in front of the broadcast cameras, which telecasted the action live in Pakistan through PTV Sports, in his 164-ball knock that had Sindh placed at a comfortable 353-5.