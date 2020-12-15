Share:

Islamabad-As Marvel Studios gets ready to launch their first TV shows on the Disney Plus streaming service, Helstrom has been canceled. Helstrom, which curiously wasn’t marketed as a Marvel TV show, despite being based on Marvel comics characters Daimon, Ana and Victoria Helstrom, debuted in October with the first season spanning 10 episodes.

The cancellation is far from surprising, though, since reports it was the last show from the now-defunct Marvel Television division, which was shut down just over a year ago. Hulu issued a series order for both Helstrom and Marvel’s Ghost Rider in May 2019, but the latter show was scrapped entirely in September 2019.

The show followed Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the children of a prolific serial killer. They both use their special skills to hunt down the worst humanity has to offer, in their own unique way. The show also starred Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy.

Austen took to Twitter on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes snap, adding, ‘Thanks for the adventure @helstrom.’

Paul Zbyszewski developed the series and served as a showrunner under his overall deal with Marvel Studios.