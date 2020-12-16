Share:

ISLAMABAD-Management of the Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center (IHITC) Tuesday asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the transition of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) facility as the six-month agreement will conclude on December 31..

Documents available with The Nation said that Managing Director (MD) IHITC, Representative Bin Qutab Foundation, Dr. Tariq H. Cheema on December 9 wrote a letter to the chairman NDMA regarding transition of the IHITC.

The letter available said, “As our six-month hospital management agreement with NDMA is going to conclude on December 31, 2020, we suggest that a seamless handing over/taking over to the designated authorities may preferably be initiated by December 15, 2020.”

The letter written said that this step will ensure that medical care is not compromised during the second wave of the pandemic and the transition is completed well within the stipulated timeframe.

The MD IHITC in his letter to the chairman NDMA said that I would like to extend gratitude for entrusting us with the responsibility to operationalize the Isolation Hospital & Infection Treatment Center (IHITC) particularly built in record time for the treatment of COVID-19 patients under the auspices of the Authority.

It also said “it is heartening to see that the IHITC, which was operationalized in matter of weeks, has become a top-notch healthcare facility in the capital handling the pandemic caseload effectively.”

“Once again, I am really thankful to you for reposing faith and giving us an opportunity to work with you for the national cause at a critical juncture. We look forward to collaborate with the NDMA for any national service in future,” said the letter.

NDMA for the further action has forwarded the letter to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

The letter written by NDMA to Ministry of NHS said that self-explanatory letter of MD IHITC was received and detailed administration/human resources, finances, medical and technical staff to start handing/taking by 15 December 2020 to ensure smooth transition of hospital.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on NHS Dr. Faisal Sultan about the operational position of the IHITC had informed The Nation that IHITC is operational; but enhancement is planned and will be in place within weeks, new interviews for additional staff was done.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of NHS had sought financial assistance from the government to operationalize its two corona-designated hospitals in the city.

The ministry had moved summaries to the Prime Minister to operationalize the newly-established Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre (IHITC) and the Federal General Hospital (FGH).

The IHITC, over 250-bed hospital, was inaugurated by the PM in the month of July during the first COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the FGH, a 100-bed facility, was also declared COVID-19 isolation centre, but still it is not operational due to lack of infrastructure and equipment to treat the patients.

The ministry had asked the government to allocate funds to operationalize both facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to the Ministry of NHS Spokesperson Sajid Shah, “Ministry is utilizing its all components to manage the growing number of patients and working with dedication.”