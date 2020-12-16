Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)
Tariq Mahmood has said that the Ring Road project will be inaugurated by the
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in December or January, after which
the heavy traffic load in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be eliminated and
new commercial and industrial zones will create new opportunities for
construction and development in the region.
This was stated by him on Wednesday while addressing a kitchen gardening
function at CBR Cooperative Housing Society Phase II in association with
RDA, and representative organization of Turkish government TIKA.
Tariq Mahmood said that Ring Road has always been delayed for the last 20
years, but the incumbent PTI government has made it possible. He said that
Ring Road will bring about climate change in the region. This ring road is
passing nearby CBRECHS Phase 2.