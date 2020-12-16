Share:

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)

Tariq Mahmood has said that the Ring Road project will be inaugurated by the

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in December or January, after which

the heavy traffic load in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be eliminated and

new commercial and industrial zones will create new opportunities for

construction and development in the region.

This was stated by him on Wednesday while addressing a kitchen gardening

function at CBR Cooperative Housing Society Phase II in association with

RDA, and representative organization of Turkish government TIKA.

Tariq Mahmood said that Ring Road has always been delayed for the last 20

years, but the incumbent PTI government has made it possible. He said that

Ring Road will bring about climate change in the region. This ring road is

passing nearby CBRECHS Phase 2.