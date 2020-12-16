Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that intentions of extremist government of India are threatening peace in the region and recent report of EU Disinfolab has exposed Indian actions.

Senator Shibli Faraz, while addressing a seminar, said that Pakistan presents its point of view on regional situation in the light of facts but unfortunately, India distort facts and resort to lies and accusations to weaken Pakistan.

The minister also questioned double standards of international community on threats to regional peace and use of various techniques by Indian government to destabilize Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz, while stressing on the need to expose Indian nefarious designs, said that it is playing a dangerous game.