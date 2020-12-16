Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan has extended grant assistance in the form of 1 billion Japanese Yen (Rs1.54 billion) for health and COVID-19 assistance to the government of Pakistan for purchase of several medical equipments, MRI system, oxygen generator and cylinder, automated external defibrillator, ECG, ultra low temperature freezer, personal protection equipments, wheel chairs, stretchers under the Economic and Social Development Programme.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, and MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan, signed the exchange notes, record of discussions and agreed minutes on procedural details on behalf of their respective governments on December 15 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary EAD said that Pakistan valued the bilateral and friendly relations with Japan and both countries shared common views on most of the regional and international economic issues. “Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio economic uplift of Pakistan,” he added.

He said, “Japan has paid major role in eradication of polio in Pakistan and due to its untiring support Pakistan has been able to substantially control the polio virus in Pakistan. Japan is still insisting on complete eradication till the zero polio patients are reported.”

He also appreciated Japan’s assistance to build Intensive Care Unit & Maternal and Child Health Facility at PIMS worth JPY 3.62 billion and had extended similar grant assistance for Hyderabad (Sindh).

Recent Non Grant Project Assistance for Islamabad Metropolitan City for management/transportation of garbage/solid waste was also commendable as it would not only improve the environment but would also control the spread of diseases and infections.

He highlighted that the grant assistance in the form of medical equipments during the pandemic (COVID-19) was timely. “Pakistan is going through second wave of the pandemic and the number of patients is higher, hence over burdening the health systems in Pakistan. This grant will supplement the health facilities of the hospitals, the risk to health workers and doctors shall be minimised due to personal protection equipment during the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Ventilators, oxygen cylinders and generators will help the vulnerable and serious patients,” he said.