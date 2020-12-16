Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday inspected the ongoing development projects in PP-160, Allama Iqbal Town.

The minister inspected the project-site of widening of Jorray Pull and visited the fruit and vegetable market in Mehran Block of Iqbal Town.

He also examined the green belts of Badar and Nargis blocks.

Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq, along-with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders were also present.

On the occasion, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that Jorray Pull’s widening project would be completed with a cost of Rs. 55 million to smooth the flow of traffic.

He instructed the LDA officials to complete the project in the stipulated time and further instructed to quickly demolish the illegal encroachments from the connecting areas of Jorray Pull.

The minister directed to complete the projects of widening of green belts and further asked to plant grass and flowers. “The PHA should fully focus on beautifying the green belts to make the city surroundings more beautiful,” he added.