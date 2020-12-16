Share:

KARACHI PR - A prize distribution ceremony was held at JS Bank’s Private Banking Office to mark the closure of ‘Sitaron Say Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain’, a joint art competition held by JS Bank and the IVS Alumni Association to provide upcoming artists with a platform to express their skills and abilities.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO, JS Bank, and Bisma Askari, Vice President of the IVS Alumni Association, and saw IVS Alumni Qurut-ul-ain Qamar Chaudhry and Sadia Safder being announced as the winner and runner up, respectively. They both received cash prizes and their art pieces will be showcased at the JS Bank Headquarters.

Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO - JS Bank, commented, “Creativity takes courage as said by a famous French artist, Henri Matisse. JS Bank looks to provide individuals with platforms that enable them to showcase their true potential to the world.”

Bisma Askari, Vice President - IVS Alumni Association, expressed her appreciation for the initiative and stated: “We are always grateful for opportunities that allow our students and alumni to showcase their artistic expression in a way that serves them but also contributes to the holistic growth of the society. Seeing JS Bank recognize the same reinforces their reputation of a progressive institution consistently working on giving back to society.”

This collaboration strives to start important conversations regarding the influence of art on society by changing opinions, instilling values, and allowing people from different cultures to communicate via their preferred creative medium.

Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, JS Bank continues to invest in diverse avenues that empower entities as well as individuals across the country.