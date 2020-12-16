Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organised one-day training workshop regarding Covid-19 testing for all public and private sector Covid-19 testing labs at KMU-Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL).

Nominees from all public and private sector Covid-19 testing labs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the training session.

Health experts from National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and KMU-PHRL took comprehensive sessions about safe and effective sampling, labelling and transportation, bio-safety and bio-security of Covid-19 labs and samples, pre and post-testing procedures including PCR trouble shooting and results interpretations. Detailed question and answer sessions helped the participants to interact with the experts and learn from their experience.

Dr. Asif Ali, Additional Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa labs and organiser of the event said: “We were receiving multiple queries from the Covid-19 testing labs; therefore, this training session was organised to update all the labs’ representatives about the different aspects of Covid-19 testing.

Addressing the concluding session of the workshop, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa labs had played phenomenal role in the fight against the Corona pandemic.

He said that KMU-PHRL was the first laboratory in the province to take immediate action against corona outbreak.