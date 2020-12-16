Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the quarter concerned to submit a detailed report regarding the issues of basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) and schools in the far-flung and rural areas of Hazara division within a week. He said that all deficiencies including non-availability of staff and missing facilities in those healthcare facilities would be removed on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting regarding development portfolio of Hazara Division here, he further directed that these healthcare outlets should be fully equipped in order to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to the people at their door steps. He said that all prioritised development schemes of elected representatives in their constituencies would be funded on priority basis for their timely completion. “The provincial government is committed for the timely completion of all development projects across the province and utilising all available resources for the purpose,” he added.

Besides Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, members of provincial cabinet Akbar Ayub, Qalandar Lodhi, Taj Muhammad Tarand and Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, MPAs from Hazara division and representatives of concerned federal and provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Briefing about the overall development portfolio of Hazara division, the meeting was informed that 226 development projects worth over Rs74 billion had been planned for Hazara division and Rs7.956 billion had been allocated for the projects in current Annual Development Programme (ADP) out of which Rs5 billion had been released so far. It was informed that keeping in view the public needs and population strength of different districts, realistic development strategy had been devised. Total of 85 development schemes costing over Rs22 billion had been planned for district Abbottabad.

Similarly, 71 development schemes with the total cost of Rs27 billion for district Haripur whereas 44 development schemes having the total cost of Rs10.568 billion for district Mansehra were the part of development programme. A total of 70 development projects with the total cost of Rs14287 million had been reflected in ADP for the district of Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar cumulatively.

The forum was apprised that 60 percent construction work on Haripur By-Pass road had been completed so far. Authorities had also developed consensus on standardisation of high schools and early completion of creation of new posts process for newly established hospitals in district Haripur. The forum also agreed on the need of increasing the number of police force in different districts of Hazara division.